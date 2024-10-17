MP HC orders man to salute Indian flag 21 times

The Madhya Pradesh High Court granted bail to a man from minority community, arrested for raising ‘Bharat Murdabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, on the condition that the man appear twice a month at a police station in Bhopal and offer 21 salutes to the Indian Tricolour saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

According to information, the High Court main bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal at Jabalpur granted bail to the accused, Faizal alias Faizaan, ordering him to adhere to certain conditions.

The man was arrested in Bhopal on 17 May on charges of raising anti-India slogans. A video had surfaced showing Faizal shouting ‘Paksitan Zindabad’, ‘Bharat Murdabad’.

The Misrod police had nabbed Faizal and booked him under relevant sections. Faizal already has about 14 more criminal cases registered against him in the past.

During the hearing of the case at Jabalpur on Wednesday, Justice Paliwal granted bail to Faizal on a bond of Rs 50,000. The judge also ordered Faizal to report at the Misrod police station in Bhopal every first and fourth Tuesday of each month and salute the Indian Tricolour 21 times raising the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.