Delhi police initiates proceedings to declare murder accused as proclaimed offender

Delhi Police have initiated proceedings to declare a man accused of murdering his wife in London as a proclaimed offender, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary confirmed to The Statesman that the uncle of the accused and his sister have joined the investigation.

Advertisement

A Proclaimed Offender (PO) is declared by the court if it has reasons to believe that a person against whom a warrant of arrest has been issued has absconded or is concealing himself to evade the execution of the warrant.

Advertisement

Earlier in March, parents of the accused Pankaj Lamba were arrested in connection with a case of cruelty and dowry on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s family.

The murder came to light on November 11 last year when the victim’s body was found in the boot of a car parked on Brisbane Road in Ilford, East London.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Harshita Brella, a resident of Delhi who had moved to the UK in April last year following her marriage to Lamba in August 2023.

According to the post-mortem examination, the victim had been strangled before she was put into the car boot, reported a news agency.

Police sources said Lamba fled to India after the murder, and remains at large from the investigation agencies.