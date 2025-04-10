Muslims protest Waqf Bill in Bhopal

Thousands of Muslims staged a peaceful protest against the Waqf Bill at the Central Library Grounds in Bhopal on Thursday.

The protest was held under the banner of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Advertisement

Addressing the protesters, Congress MLA from Bhopal Arif Masood announced that they would not accept the Waqf Bill. He alleged that the motive of the Union government behind amending the Waqf Bill is to take control over the Waqf Board’s properties. Masood charged that the Waqf Board will not benefit in any way through the new Bill.

Advertisement

He asserted that the protesters would also move the Supreme Court in this regard.

BJP leaders, on the other hand, countered that the protest is driven purely by selfish interests.

MP Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said only those people are protesting the Bill who have encroached upon the Waqf land and properties for years.

He asserted that the new law is in favour of the poorest and needy Muslims, and now they will benefit the most.