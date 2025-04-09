Gone missing from West Delhi, man found murdered in Shamli, UP; three held

A man, identified as Sagar, who went missing from the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi, later found dead in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested three individuals in the case, it said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said the trio was rounded up following a revelation by the parents of the deceased. They confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The DCP said one of their accomplices, identified as Amit, remained at large.

The incident came to light after a missing report, which was initially registered on March 27 at the Tilak Nagar police station, wherein the family of the deceased reported that he was never seen after leaving for home from the hotel that he was running on lease.

The DCP added that the family suspected the role of certain persons who he told them were after his life. Subsequently, a case of abduction was registered, the DCP mentioned.

Eventually, on March 27, a body was found in the area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kandla, Shamli and on Wednesday, its identity was established. It turned out to be that of Sagar.

Soon after, a team of the Tilak Nagar Police station dispatched to Shamli, in coordination with the UP Police, along with the family members of the deceased.