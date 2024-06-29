MP CM Mohan Yadav reviews preparedness for assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has emphasized the need for departments and their heads to prepare comprehensive reports on departmental accomplishments and promptly respond to queries in the upcoming Assembly session.

The CM took a meeting of senior officials at the State Secretariat at Bhopal and apprised himself about the preparations for the monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly starting from July 1. The state government would also present its budget during the session to be held from 1 July to 19 July.

Dr Yadav gave necessary instructions to senior officials of the departments regarding the action to be taken at the government level in connection with the session.

The CM said that the Assembly serves as a crucial platform for disseminating vital government information and highlighting its notable accomplishments to the public.

He stressed the need for timely and thorough responses to inquiries from Assembly members, ensuring that the information provided is complete and relevant.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that the necessary process related to the bills to be passed in the Assembly session should be completed as soon as possible before the session.

Simultaneously, information related to questions should also be prepared and sent to the Assembly Secretariat.

He said that the nodal officers designated by the departments should be present regularly during the session. The concerned officers should be present on duty even on the day the budget is presented in the session.

Officials of the departments should provide detailed descriptions of the good work being done by the departments as per the requirements.

Chief Secretary Mrs Veera Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Chief Minister’s Office Dr. Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary Legislative Affairs Department K.C. Gupta, Principal Secretary Vidhan Sabha A.P. Singh, Principal Secretary Chief Minister’s Office Sanjay Kumar Shukla and Raghavendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Public Relations and Aviation Sandeep Yadav, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.