Delhi CM convenes review meet with district magistrates

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday convened a high-level review meeting with the District Magistrates of all eleven revenue districts of Delhi with a primary focus to assess the administrative and developmental progress across the city.

Gupta has instructed all DMs to carry out regular field inspections and engage in active dialogue with citizens. Discussions were also held regarding solutions of local issues, and strengthen coordination among various departments.

Advertisement

According to Gupta, key topics discussed also included administrative performance, public service delivery, land disputes, encroachments, digitization of land ownership records, disaster management preparedness, and ensuring transparency in revenue offices.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the discussions, CM said, “Today’s review meeting with all the DMs was highly significant.

We discussed in detail the status of civic services, progress of e-district services, grievance redressal mechanisms, land record digitization, and disaster preparedness. All officials were given clear directions to provide services that are transparent, timely, and citizen-centric,” she added.

CM stressed that accountability and sensitivity are essential in all public service processes, and to make the administrative system more responsive, she issued several important directions.

She emphasized, “The people of Delhi deserve a system that listens, understands, and acts swiftly. Therefore, every district must organize at least one Jansamvad camp every week to ensure timely and effective resolution of citizens’ concerns.”

She reiterated the Delhi government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and directed stringent action against any irregularities, particularly in matters related to the EWS category.

On reforms in the property registration system, CM announced that Delhi will soon implement paperless and faceless property registration, eliminating the need for citizens to visit government offices repeatedly.

She directed officials to make the property sale deed registration process simple, digital, and transparent, ensuring people are relieved from paperwork and middlemen.

She added that the government will release a list of non-saleable properties to prevent fraud in property transactions.

DMs have been instructed to intensify inspections in slum areas to ensure the provision of basic amenities, and they have also been directed to submit progress reports of developmental work within 15 days.

To boost efficiency in DM offices, CM instructed the appointment of more technical staff, including Patwaris, Kanungo, and Surveyors.

She highlighted that strengthening ground-level administrative capacity is essential for solving land-related and civic issues quickly and effectively.

Additionally, Gupta directed all DMs to closely monitor issues such as waterlogging, cleanliness, encroachments, and traffic congestion in their districts.