MP CM meets Japanese Minister

On Wednesday, the second day of his Japan tour, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met Japan’s Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hisashi Matsumoto. Their meeting focused on strengthening India-Japan bilateral relations, promoting investment in Madhya Pradesh, and providing information on the opportunities available for investors in the state.

According to state government officials, Dr Yadav emphasised the growing cooperation between India and Japan, calling Japan’s investment in India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh. He stressed the need to accelerate efforts in this direction.

Japan would be a partner country at the ‘Global Investor Summit’ to be held at Bhopal on 24-25 February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit.

Dr Yadav pointed out that Madhya Pradesh offers excellent opportunities for Japanese investors, particularly in urban transport, water management, and smart city projects. He said the state has a strong logistics network, skilled human resources, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, which can be beneficial for foreign investors.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also emphasised the need for technical cooperation with Japan in climate change, water management and urban development. He said that the state government has decided to prioritise Japanese expertise in these sectors, as Japan’s cooperation is crucial for addressing the effects of climate change in the state.

Dr Yadav provided information on the efforts being made by the state government to promote trade and industrialisation in Madhya Pradesh. He mentioned that the state government has simplified and made the policy-making and investment process more transparent to attract investments. He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh offers a great opportunity for Japanese companies to invest and build long-term partnerships, which would further strengthen the relationship between the state and Japan.

The two also held discussions on the ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ concept in India-Japan relations.

Japan’s Deputy Minister Mr Matsumoto described India as an important partner of Japan, stating that India is a key partner in realising Japan’s foreign policy concept of a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ for stability and development. He also mentioned that Japan would intensify efforts to enhance investment and economic cooperation, particularly with Indian states like Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav invited Deputy Minister, Mr Matsumoto to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

This summit would provide a major opportunity to promote industrial and commercial investments in Madhya Pradesh. Dr Yadav stated that the participation of Japanese investors in the summit would create new opportunities in the state.