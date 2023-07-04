MP: CM learn and earn scheme launched

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that today is an important day for the state, as from today the Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana (CM learn and earn scheme) is being implemented across the state.

Chouhan said that the scheme is a unique experiment in the country and it would surely infuse new enthusiasm, hope and confidence in the youth. The registrations on the scheme’s portal began today.

Chouhan himself filled up the online registration form of a youth named Raj Kushwaha at the function organized at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal in the afternoon.

He pointed out that through the scheme, the registered youths would get industry-oriented training through the latest technology and processes.

Under the scheme, the registered youth would be eligible to earn a stipend of Rs 8000 to Rs 10000 per month while they undergo on-the-job training at various industries, companies and service sector establishments.

The CM said such youth would then be able to get jobs in the same business establishments or elsewhere after completion of training.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that industries, companies and the service sector are enthusiastically joining this scheme.

He expressed hope that Madhya Pradesh would once again create a new history in the direction of preparing skilled manpower and youth for employment through this unique scheme.

According to state government officials, residents of MP who are 18-29 years old with the educational qualification of Higher Secondary, ITI or degree level are eligible to benefit from the scheme. Officials said there are around 800 different sectors and areas where such youth could avail internships and learn about the work.

Officials also said that more than 10500 companies and business establishments have been engaged to enroll the registered youth under the scheme.