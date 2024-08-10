MP CM Dr Yadav transfers Rs 1897 cr to Laadli Behna Yojana beneficiaries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday transferred Rs 1897 crore to the accounts of 1.29 crore women beneficiaries of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ across the state.

This amount includes a special Rs 250 gift from the Chief Minister to his “beloved sisters” for Raksha Bandhan, alongside the monthly Rs 1250 provided through the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’, making the total amount to Rs 1500 per beneficiary for August.

Addressing a mega event at Vijaypur in Sheopur district, the CM emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, substantial efforts are being made both nationally and in Madhya Pradesh to advance women’s empowerment.

He noted that women now enjoy 50 percent reservation in local body elections, with a further 33 percent reservation in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas.

Additionally, Dr Yadav allocated Rs 52 crore in grants under the Ujjwala scheme and Rs 10300 crore in loans was distributed to women in Self Help Groups for various self-employment ventures, aimed at empowering women to set new records and achieve self-reliance through diverse product manufacturing.

During the event, the CM also performed the bhoomi-pujan and inaugurated 158 projects valued at Rs 344 crore. Additionally, various benefits under schemes were distributed to women.

He also announced that Virpur and Karahal tehsils in Sheopur district would be upgraded to Nagar Panchayats and introduced several initiatives for the development of the area.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the country and Madhya Pradesh are progressing rapidly.

He pointed out that the state’s budget, which was once just Rs 20000 crore, has grown to Rs 3.5 lakh crore this year, and in the next five years, it is expected to reach Rs 7 lakh crore.