MP CM Dr Yadav questions GMT, says it is unscientific

Emphasizing the need to redefine the concept of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has questioned the logic of starting the day at midnight, stating that it does not appear scientific from any perspective.

The CM pointed out that our ancestors in ancient India approached the study of time and orbits with a scientific perspective, and this knowledge needs to be reinterpreted in today’s context.

Advertisement

The CM made these remarks while addressing the 31st ‘National Children’s Science Congress’ at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav said that the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan – Jai Kisan – Jai Vigyan’ now includes ‘Jai Anusandhan’ too.

Dr Yadav highlighted that former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the slogan ‘Jai Jawan – Jai Kisan,’ which energized the nation, as this slogan not only strengthened India’s defense and agriculture but also inspired self-reliance.

Dr Yadav said that former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee added ‘Jai Vigyan’ to the slogan, emphasizing India’s scientific achievements and innovative mindset.

The CM noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi further extended this legacy by adding ‘Jai Anusandhan,’ providing a new direction to science research and innovation.

Dr Yadav asserted that a testament to this is the development of an indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 within just one year during the pandemic, showcasing the scientific prowess and leadership of India.

Dr Yadav described the Children’s Science Congress as an ideal platform for nurturing young talents.

Dr Yadav emphasized the state government’s commitment to promoting science, research and innovation.

He expressed that the synergy of science and culture would pave the way for India to reclaim its leading position on the global stage.

Motivating children and teachers, he said that the future of India lies in their hands, and a balance between science, culture and tradition is the foundation of our progress.

The participation of 700 children and teachers from six Gulf countries and various Indian states made the event unique and historic.

Dr Yadav highlighted that such gatherings play a crucial role in inspiring the new generation toward science and innovation.

He highlighted that India has advanced knowledge of geography and astronomy since ancient times.

He added that the worship of the Navagrahas, astrology and the study of celestial phenomena have been integral parts of India’s cultural heritage.

On this occasion, Dr Yadav virtually inaugurated the automation and renovation work, along with the installation of new equipment, at the ‘Varah Mihir Astronomical Observatory’ in Dongla, Ujjain district.

He also released the research journal ‘Yugyugeen Bharat ka Purovak’ published by ‘Veer Bharat Nyas’ and launched the Mahadev Film Series created by the same organization.

Wishing the young scientists a bright future, Dr Yadav affirmed the commitment to providing research opportunities to every youth and ensuring employment for every hand.

He expressed a vision to preserve and present India’s ancient history and knowledge through a modern lens.

He remarked that the synergy of science and culture sustained India’s prosperity for thousands of years, and it is now time to revive this legacy.