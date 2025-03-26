CPM Kerala secretary questions ED on clean chit to BJP in hawala case

The CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan said on Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) decision to give a clean chit to the BJP in the 2021 Kodakara hawala case has confirmed the CPI-M’s claim that it is a politically motivated agency.

Speaking to media persons here, he alleged that the ED was acting to safeguard the interests of the BJP and the RSS.

Advertisement

“The ED has filed the chargesheet ensuring that BJP leaders are not implicated. They submitted a report to the court by protecting the BJP’s interests. Even after BJP’s former office secretary Tirur Satheesh revealed that money was smuggled in six sacks, the ED has not recorded his statements. The Kerala Police filed the case based on the statement of the office secretary. The money transaction took place with the knowledge of BJP’s former state president K Surendran,” Govindan said.

Advertisement

“In response to politically motivated actions by the ED, the CPI-M will conduct a march to the ED office in Kochi on March 29,” he further said.

The ED has given a clean chit to the BJP in the 2021 Kodakara hawala money case. In the chargesheet filed before the PMLA court in Kochi on Tuesday, the ED dismissed the police findings that the money was brought for the BJP’s 2021 election campaigning in the state. The Central agency informed the court that it had only probed the source of the money.