MP CM distributes 115 crore bonus to tendu leaf collectors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav distributed a bonus of Rs 115 crore for the year 2023 to 30 lakh tendu leaf collectors of the state, and performed bhoomi-pujan of development works worth Rs 37.67 crore in Sheopur district.

Addressing a function at Karahal on Thursday evening, the CM pointed out that about 50 per cent of tendu patta collectors belong to the Scheduled Tribe category, relying on minor forest produce for their livelihoods. He said to improve their situation, the government is committed to maximising benefits from forest resources.

The CM said that the compensation for tendu leaf collectors has significantly increased to Rs 4000 per standard bag today from Rs 750 in 2007. Additionally, a bonus of Rs 953 per standard bag is being distributed to 13 lakh families among the 30 lakh tendu leaf collectors in the state.

The CM said that the net profit for tendu leaf collectors has risen from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

Dr Yadav also informed that the honorarium for forest produce committee managers has also been revised to Rs 14,000 from Rs 13,000 for those managing up to 500 bags, and from Rs 15000 to Rs 16000 for those overseeing collections of more than 2000 bags per month. Furthermore, Dr Yadav announced that families of committee managers would receive compassionate appointments and a gratuity of Rs one lakh.

The CM assured that efforts were also underway to boost food processing industries and advance cow breeding and conservation initiatives. The government plans to offer subsidies to cattle breeders with more than 10 cows and will provide bonus to milk producers. Additionally, a Bovine Centre would be established in the Karahal area, renowned for its Gir cows.

The CM also announced that soon a new medical college would be opened in Sheopur district of the state.

The CM dedicated development works worth Rs 21.28 crore to the public and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 16.39 crore.