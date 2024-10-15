MP CM dedicates 4 flyovers worth Rs 222 crore to nation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has dedicated to the public four flyovers worth Rs 222.25 crore, saying a new chapter of development would be scripted in the state.

Addressing an event at Indore Monday evening, he dedicated the flyovers of Bhanwarkuan, Khajrana and Lavkush Square along with Futi Kothi (Sant Sewalal Square).

According to state government officials, this is the first time that four flyovers have been dedicated simultaneously in Indore in a single day. All the four flyovers will help in making the traffic of Indore smooth and safe. With the opening of the flyovers, lakhs of citizens of Indore will get the facility of smooth and uninterrupted traffic.

The Futi Kothi flyover has been named after the seer Shri Sewalal Ji Maharaj.

Addressing the programme, Yadav said the all-round development of Indore and safe traffic is the state government’s priority. He also said the sewerage line work in Indore would be carried out at a cost of Rs 400 crore.