MP CM transfers ‘laadli behna’ honorarium

Asserting that the BJP government in the state is committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, self respect, and prosperity of the women, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the state government is taking concerted steps to making every Laadli Behna (beloved sister) self-reliant and empowered.

The chief minister transferred Rs 1,552.38 crore into the bank accounts of 1.27 crore Laadli Behna Yojana beneficiaries at an state-level event organized at village Tikarwara in the tribal-dominated Mandla district. Each beneficiary would receive Rs 1,250, as a monthly installment for April under the scheme. This is the 23rd installment so far to women beneficiaries since the start of the scheme.

Dr Yadav also transferred Rs 340 crore to 56.68 lakh beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension scheme, and Rs 57 crore to 25 lakh women for gas cylinder refilling, during the programme.

He also extended his blessings to 1,100 newly-married couples at a mass marriage ceremony held under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana in Mandla.

According to state government officials, the Madhya Pradesh government has so far disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore in honorarium to Laadli Behna beneficiaries.