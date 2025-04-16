Congress protests ED charges against Gandhis, calls it political vendetta

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party staged a demonstration outside the regional office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bhopal on Wednesday, protesting the charge sheet filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Congress leaders and workers accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of misusing the ED to deliberately target the Gandhi family. They claimed the charge sheet is a clear case of political vendetta.

As part of the protest, demonstrators carried symbolic parrots in cages, alleging that the ED is acting as a puppet of the Union Government. Protesters also raised slogans against the Modi government and held placards with messages such as ‘Stop Using ED for Political Gains,’ ‘State-Sponsored Harassment,’ ‘Democracy Under Attack,’ and ‘Modi Ji Daro Mat’ (Don’t be scared, Modi Ji).

Congress leader and former state cabinet minister PC Sharma stated that neither Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, nor the Congress party is afraid of Narendra Modi or the ED. He added that the Congress will continue its nationwide protests and that every Congress worker is ready to go to jail in support of the party leadership.

The demonstration was part of a series of nationwide protests organized by the Congress in response to the ED charge sheet.

In anticipation of the protest, a heavy police presence was deployed outside the ED office near Paryavas Bhawan in the Arera Hills area of Bhopal. Police prevented the demonstrators from marching towards the ED office.