Madhya Pradesh CM pays tributes to Dr Ambedkar

Paying tributes on the 134th birth anniversary of the chief architect of Indian constitution, Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Monday that Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar strengthened the foundation of modern India with the values of equality, liberty, and social justice, and his thoughts, struggles, and leadership symbolise self-respect for all Indians and will continue to inspire us in building a developed and self-reliant India.

Addressing a pprograme organized at Bhim Janmabhoomi, Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), the CM said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar undertook several remarkable works in the 20th century, which helped eliminate the distortions caused by a thousand years of slavery. Based on his vision and contribution, India has emerged as the world’s largest democratic nation.

Advertisement

The CM noted that Dr Ambedkar’s contributions were multidimensional, and he foresaw the future challenges of India.

Advertisement

The CM said that despite facing immense hardships in life, Dr Ambedkar learned from his struggles and dedicated himself to uplifting others like him, and his efforts for social harmony and upliftment are truly unparalleled in history.

Dr Yadav said that Baba Saheb provided the entire society with the system of reservations, and today, all sections, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, are benefiting from increased literacy. “The literacy rate among Scheduled Castes, which was once just 1.5 per cent, has now risen to 59 per cent,” noted Dr Yadav.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognized all places associated with Dr Ambedkar as Panchteerth (five sacred sites).

He further announced that the state government is allotting 3.5 acres of land in Mhow for the construction of a Dharamshala for visitors to Bhim Janmabhoomi. The state government will ensure all necessary facilities for the devotees.

The CM further stated that ‘Dr Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana’ has been launched for the prosperity of the underprivileged and farmers, and under the scheme, if any person from the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe category opens a dairy, the government will provide a 30 per cent subsidy.

He informed that just a day earlier, the Central Government gifted Mhow a new train, directly connecting it to the national capital, Delhi. This train service will benefit not only Mhow but also cities like Kota, Indore, Ujjain, and Dewas in the Malwa region.

Dr Yadav also highlighted that a grand memorial of Dr Ambedkar has been established in London, at the very place where he pursued his education.

The CM pointed out that although the site is in a residential area and faced strong opposition from the British for being declared a memorial, it was made possible due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief Minister also praised PM Modi for the abrogation of Article 370, restoring full constitutional rights to Jammu and Kashmir, and recalled that Dr Ambedkar himself had never accepted Article 370.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 at the military cantonment of Mhow, now officially known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, near Indore in MP. He passed away on 6 December 1956 in Delhi. In 1990, Dr Ambedkar was posthumously awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Bharat Ratna’.