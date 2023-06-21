MP CM announces compulsory Yoga education in all state schools

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) government has decided to make Yoga education compulsory in the state.

Making an announcement to this effect on the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said henceforth yoga classes are mandatory for all classes.

Participating in the 9th International Yoga Day event along with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar at the Garrison Ground in Jabalpur this morning, Chouhan urged people to make yoga a part of their lifestyle, utilise it as strength and development of the country.

“I have decided that yoga practice will be made compulsory in all schools of MP,” Chouhan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar called yoga health insurance at a zero premium. Yoga has become a global festival and today, on International Yoga Day, it is coming alive in every corner of the world, which is a proud moment for every Indian, he added.

Hundreds of people participated in the event.

“Yoga symbolises the unity of body, mind and soul. It is a key to healthy life and we need to be healthy to use our potential fully for the service of humanity,” Dhankar said.

He further said that yoga is not meant for a particular caste, but for the welfare of the entire humanity. Besides being a tool to attain good health, it has become an important skill through which one can build a good career.

The vice-president said he was overwhelmed by the opportunity he got to perform yoga on the occasion of the Yoga Day on the land of Maa Narmada and Rani Durgavati.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, in his turn, said yoga improves physical and mental health. It prevents disease by fostering the body’s immunity. Additionally, it has aided in our recovery from the worldwide crisis COVID-19.

Doing yoga regularly will provide great manpower to India as it will keep the citizens healthy, he added.