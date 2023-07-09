MP: Chouhan attacks Digvijaya Singh

Charging that before 2003 there was no road, no water and no electricity in Raghogarh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the BJP government has done a lot of development works in the area and such works would continue in the future too.

The CM was addressing a Laadli Behna Yojana event in Raghogarh in Guna district of MP. Raghogarh is the constituency and home of former Congress Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Singh’s staunch opponent Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present in the function.

The CM and Mr Scindia dedicated six development works worth Rs 7.40 crore and laid foundation of 11 development works worth Rs 43.86 crore in Raghogarh constituency.

The CM also performed bhoomi pujan of 59 development works worth Rs 82.86 crore in Chachoda assembly constituency.

Digvijaya Singh’s younger brother Laxman Singh is presently the sitting MLA of the Congress from Chachoda.

The CM said that sisters would gradually start getting Rs 3000 per month instead of the current Rs 1000 under the Laadli Behna Yojana.

He also announced that the state government would recruit 1 lakh people in government jobs by 15 August this year.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that government jobs would be made available to 50000 more youth after that.