MP cabinet gives go-head to several welfare schemes

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday took several decisions benefitting various sections of the society, including approval of increased time scale and selection grade pay scale for government doctors, hike in monthly honorarium of guest teachers, domestic gas cylinder at Rs 450 and creation of new posts in various government departments.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The state cabinet also decided to implement Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023 Madhya Pradesh for relief and rehabilitation of the victims of mob lynching and their dependents in the state. Under the scheme, a provision has been made to provide compensation to the victims of mob lynching.

As per state government officials, the state cabinet has decided to grant the Assistant Professors of Medical Education in the academic cadre a grade pay of Rs 7,000 on appointment, Rs 8,000 on completion of three years of service, Rs 9000 on completion of 7 years of service and Rs 10,000 on completion of 14 years of service.

Similarly, the Demonstrators/Tutors of the Medical Education Department will get a grade pay of Rs 6,000 on appointment, Rs 7,000 on completion of 5 years of service, Rs 8,000 on completion of 10 years of service, Rs 9,000 on completion of 15 years of service and a benefit of grade pay of Rs 10,000 thousand will be given on completion of 30 years of service period.

A grade pay benefit of Rs 6,600 will be given on appointment under specialist cadre under Public Health and Family Welfare Department and Home Department, Rs 7,600 on completion of three years of service, Rs 8,700 on completion of 7 years of service and a grade pay benefit of Rs 8,900 will be given on completion of 14 years of service.

Also, on appointment, Medical Officers of all cadres including Emergency Medical Officer/Female Medical Officer/Dentist under Medical Education Department/Public Health and Family Welfare Department/Home/Labour Department (ESI), will be given a grade pay of Rs 5,400, Rs 6,600 on completion of 5 years of service period, Rs 7,600 on completion of 10 years service period, Rs 8,700 grade pay on completion of 15 years service period, and on completion of 30 years service period, Rs 8,900 grade pay benefit will be given.

The cabinet also approved doubling of the monthly honorarium given to guest teachers. The honorarium currently received by Class-1 has been increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000, the honorarium of Class-2 has been increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000 and the honorarium of Class-3 has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000.

The cabinet also decided to extend the time limit of the special recruitment drive to fill the backlog/carry forward posts of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Persons with Disabilities by one year from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.