BRS slams Cong for approaching ECI to stop payments under welfare schemes

The BRS slammed the Congress for approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that disbursement of cash payments under various welfare schemes are stopped for 27 days during the period between the notification for elections and the polling day.

The Congress took precaution against being blamed for the suspension of the disbursal by the ruling party. Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy said even if the state government fails to disburse the funds before the notification of the elections, the Congress will pay the hiked amount in keeping with its poll guarantees after coming to power.

For instance, under Rythu Bandhu, the farmers who get Rs 10,000 will get Rs 15,000.

Advertisement

“We brought to the notice of the ECI that during the 2018 elections, while the election process was on, right up to polling day, government funds were being distributed through bank transfers to the beneficiaries. We have made an appeal to the Election Commission to stop the distribution of cash benefits from notification day to polling day which will come to 27 days. Either do it before or after the elections,” said Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy after bringing it to the notice of the commission.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress was number one enemy of the farmers and their representation to the ECI is a proof of it. He said the farmers of Karnataka were repenting for their decision to vote the Congress.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, “It is really unfortunate that the Congress has stooped to this low to stop schemes for farmers and Dalits in Telangana. These are ongoing schemes and stopping them makes no sense. If you want to stop these schemes, stop 24-hour power and water, ambulances should stop… This once again proves that Congress is an anti farmer, anti Dalit and anti BC party.”

Revanth Reddy said they have complained to the ECI against DGP Anjani Kumar and Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra, both had been spared when the commission had transferred 13 senior police officers in the state.

The Congress also said that some of the state government officials were operating as the election management team of the BRS. Reddy also complained that retired officers who have been re-employed were working like the chief minister’s private army.