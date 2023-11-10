Happy every house is illuminated with welfare schemes on Diwali: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said every house in the country is illuminated with the BJP government’s public welfare schemes on Diwali.

The MyGovIndia handle posted a video on X on the benefits of schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, UPI Digital Payments, and Start-Up India.

“I am very satisfied that today every house in the country is illuminated with our public welfare schemes on the festival of Diwali,” Modi said on X.

India’s progress will get a boost if people go ‘vocal for local’ and buy indigenously created goods, he said.

He also acknowledged the hard work of 140 crore Indians and said it is due to the creativity and relentless spirit of entrepreneurs that “we can be vocal for local and further India’s progress”.

Responding to the social media post of entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the prime minister said, “Indeed, let’s make this Diwali about the hard work of 140 crore Indians. It is due to the creativity and relentless spirit of entrepreneurs that we can be #VocalForLocal and further India’s progress. May this festival herald an Aatmanirbhar Bharat!”

Celebrating the spirit of the festive season, he greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity.

Modi sought the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and wished that all citizens remain healthy, prosperous and happy, so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy.

“Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health and happiness and prosperity. I wish that by the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous and happy, so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy,” he added.