MP: BJP leaders clash in CM’s hometown

In yet another incident of clash between BJP workers and Congressmen-turned-saffron supporters in Madhya Pradesh, two old time BJP workers were thrashed with an iron rod and seriously injured on Saturday outside the office of a BJP MLA in Ujjain, the hometown of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

According to information, local BJP leader Om Patidar and his brother suffered serious head injuries after another BJP leader Dinesh Gupta and his accomplices hit them with an iron rod outside the office of BJP MLA Satish Malviya.

The incident is being considered as a fallout of a dispute between the old BJP workers and the new ones that have come from the Congress.

Advertisement

Both Om Patidar and Dinesh Gupta are residents of Tajpur.

The victim Om Patidar has been a member of the BJP state working committee, General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha and President of the Patidar society in the area in the past.

The accused Dinesh Gupta joined the BJP after quitting the Congress during the state assembly polls in 2023. He is involved in the mining business.

Sources said that Gupta has a past criminal record and was also externed from the limits of the district in the past.

According to Madhav Nagar police station Inspector Rakesh Bharti, the incident is being probed and necessary action would be taken.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari took a jibe at CM Dr Yadav, saying that after incidents of loot and murder in Ujjain, now the BJP leaders are clashing against each other in the hometown of the CM, who is also the Home Minister of the state.

Patwari advised the CM to at least take care of the law and order situation in his own hometown.