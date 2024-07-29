MP: 3-year-old girl falls into borewell

A three-year-old girl fell into an open borewell, about 250 feet deep, in a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.

A rescue operation was launched, which was going on till late night, when this report was filed.

According to officials, the girl, Soumya Sahu, daughter of Pintoo Sahu, fell into the borewell in a field while playing.

According to Bargawan police station Inspector Shivpujan Mishra, rescuers were called for and they were trying to bring out the girl safely from the borewell.

The Collector, SP and other officials of the District Administration also reached the spot to supervise the child’s rescue.