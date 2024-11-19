Movie ‘Sabaramati Report’ made tax free in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that ‘Sabarmati Report’, the movie based on the 2002 incident of burning of the ‘Sabarmati Express’ train at Godhra in Gujarat, has been made tax free in MP by the BJP state government.

“I will watch the movie, as it is a very good film that will reveal the truth about a dark chapter of the past about which several lies and falsehoods have been spread till now by some people,” Dr Yadav told media persons at Bhopal.

The CM said he has also asked all his ministers and the MLAs and Members of Parliament of the state to watch the movie.

“We have made ‘Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in MP so that the common people can also watch it easily,” the CM stated.

Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang also lauded the movie saying it would expose the lies spread by certain people.

Sarang asserted that the facts in the movie have proved that the Congress and opposition had set a false narrative to defame Gujarat in the entire world at that time.

“The Congress always distorted history to defame the majority community in the country and mislead the society,” Sarang alleged.

The movie is based on the incident of 27 February 2002 when four bogies of the Sabarmati Express train, carrying mostly Hindu pilgrims and Karsevaks returning from Ayodhya, were set afire at the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, resulting in the deaths of 59 pilgrims including women and kids.

The incident instigated widespread communal riots across Gujarat, in which about 800 Muslims and 250 Hindus were killed, as per official figures.

Unofficial figures estimate the death toll to be more than 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time.