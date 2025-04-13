Battle against Naxals in final phase: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said that the State’s long-standing battle against Naxal insurgency is now in its final phase.

His assertion came during a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at the Jharkhand Jaguar Headquarters in Ranchi, where the mortal remains of Constable Sunil Dhan were honoured.

Advertisement

Mr. Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar jointly paid floral tributes to the fallen jawan, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an IED blast in the West Singhbhum district a day earlier.

Advertisement

Constable Dhan, a member of the State’s elite anti-insurgency unit, Jharkhand Jaguar, and CRPF’s COBRA battalion jawan Vishnu Saini were critically injured during an anti-Naxal search operation in the Jaraikela forest region.

Both personnel were airlifted to Ranchi for urgent medical care. While Mr. Dhan died during treatment, Mr. Saini remains in a critical condition, according to a police statement.

Speaking to the media following the ceremony, Chief Minister Soren said that the loss of jawans in the line of duty is a deep wound to the State’s collective conscience, but such sacrifices have brought Jharkhand closer to a decisive end to Naxalism.

He remarked that what remains of the extremist movement is limited and desperate. “Their attempts to destabilise the region through violence will not succeed. Our forces are in control, and the operation is nearing its final destination,” he stated.

Governor Gangwar expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that the government remains steadfast in its support for the families of those who have laid down their lives in service to the nation. He added that efforts are being continuously made to prevent such tragedies and ensure the welfare of the bereaved.

Constable Sunil Dhan hailed from Kanti Podha Toli village in Karra block of Khunti district. He is survived by his mother Faguni Urain, wife Gandri Dhan, and two young sons, Priyansh and Aniket, aged six and four respectively.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited the grieving family and offered his condolences. In his interaction with the family, he assured them that their son’s martyrdom would be honoured by the State and that the government stands firmly with them in this difficult time.

Mr. Soren and Governor Gangwar also visited Raj Hospital to enquire about the health of injured jawan Vishnu Saini. Medical staff briefed them about his condition and assured that all necessary treatment was being provided. The Chief Minister directed that no effort be spared in his care.

Senior officials including Director General of Police Anurag Gupta and Home Secretary Vandana Dadel attended the tribute ceremony, along with other senior members of the administration and police. Their presence underscored the State’s unified commitment to combating insurgency.

With the growing confidence among security personnel and continued operations in sensitive zones, the government believes the State is on the verge of a lasting resolution to one of its most persistent internal security challenges.