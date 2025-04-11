Caretaker arrested in MP for assaulting 99-yr-old Ex DGP

Police in Bhopal have arrested a man, working as caretaker for former Madhya Pradesh DGP H M Joshi, on charges of assaulting the retired officer and also carrying out thefts in the officer’s house located in the posh Arera Colony.

According to the police, the 99-year-old retired officer had lodged a complaint yesterday at the Habibganj police station in Bhopal that his caretaker, Rafiq Khan, assaulted him by trying to strangulate him, and also threatened him, demanding to hand over all the money kept in the house.

Advertisement

The ex police official further stated in his complaint that fortunately, the maid of the house also arrived at the same time, and on seeing her, Rafiq Khan fled from the house.

Advertisement

After that, when the former DGP checked the belongings, he noticed that some precious statues were missing along with some cash from the house. He then complained to the Habibganj police.

The police have arrested Rafiq Khan and are interrogating him. They are also trying to find out the antecedents of the private firm, Rachna Agency, through which Rafiq Khan was employed as caretaker at the retired officer’s house.

According to Habibganj Police Station Inspector Sanjeev Chouksey, further investigations are on in the matter.

H M Joshi is an IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre of 1948 batch, the first batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Independent India. Joshi was the DGP of Madhya Pradesh from 1983 to 1984.