Mother dies with newborn twins K’taka for want of Aadhar

In a shocking case of medical apathy, refusal of the district hospital authorities to admit a woman for delivery citing lack of Aadhaar and Mother’s card resulted in the loss of not one, but three lives. The woman died of delivery complications along with her new-born on Thursday.

Kasturi, 30, from Tamil Nadu and her two new-born babies died at her residence at Bharathinagar locality in Tumakuru city.

Infuriated by the incident, local people staged a protest against the indiscretion of the hospital. They demanded suspension of the concerned doctors and staff.

The family of the deceased woman also refused to cremate the bodies until action is taken against the guilty.

Kasturi was said to have come from the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu to stay with her daughter in a rented accommodation at an advanced stage of pregnancy. On Wednesday evening, as Kasturi developed labour pain her family took her to the government district hospital in an auto. But the authorities and staff at the hospital refused admission in the absence of Aadhaar and Mother’s card.

The doctors at the hospital turned her away without even giving her basic treatment even as she was in labour. Instead they asked her to be taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru ignoring the emergency.

As her family couldn’t afford to take her to Bengaluru, Kasturi returned home. On Thursday, she gave birth to twin boys but succumbed to profuse bleeding, following which the twins also died.

Outraged by the incident, the public held the doctors of the government hospital responsible for the deaths and demanded action against them.

District Health Officer Dr Manjunath assured action against the guilty and said that Aadhaar and mother cards are not mandatory for admitting patients for delivery.

NEPS Police in Tumakuru city are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)