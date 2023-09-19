Monsoon Session: We’re protecting people’s interest in power projects: Himachal CM

Blaming the previous BJP government for selling the interest of Himachal Pradesh by facilitating power companies, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that his government was bent upon protecting the interest of the state.

The Chief Minister who also holds the portfolio of Finance and Power said this while responding to a query raised by Ponta Sahib BJP MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary during the question hour in the House on Tuesday.

The manner in which the previous government signed agreement would have left nothing for the future generations, they had even waived off the GST and payment of Local Area Development Fund, he maintained.

Advertisement

He said that his government after assuming power brought about a change in the Energy policy and decided to restore the royalty which was abolished in the power projects by the previous BJP government.

By signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the investors’ meet with the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), they (BJP) abolished the royalty clause in the Dhaulasidh, Sunni-Luhri and Sainj projects, he said, adding that his government has decided to restore the same. ‘

Furthermore, they had also removed the clause of the projects to be handed over to the government after 40 years, he added

The companies constructing these projects started work without permission.

“We have given notice to SJVN for starting work without permission and another notice regarding restoration of royalty. Similar notices have also been issued to NTPC,” he said, informing the House that NTPC has agreed to negotiate, while SJVN knocked the doors of the High Court, however the decision has come in the favour of the government.

The Chief Minister further cautioned that the power projects that fail to meet the new conditions should be ready to face cancellation and that the government would take over these projects.

He further said that the government has also made partial changes in the solar and wind policy.