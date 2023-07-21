The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Friday turned down Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s ‘Special Mention’ request on the Manipur violence.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP had asked for a ‘Special Mention’ as he wanted to bring a notice to the Upper House over the prevaling state of affairs in Manipur. With his request denied, the AAP MP vented his fury on Twitter, terming the move as the “height of dictatorship”.

“It is the height of dictatorship. There is violence in Manipur, people have been killed, women were paraded naked and we still don’t have the permission to speak about it on the floor of the Parliament,” the AAP MP tweeted in Hindi.

Singh also moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Upper House, demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation.

RJP MP Manoj Kumar Jha has also moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding that a session be dedicated to a discussion on the Manipur unrest.

The RJD Rajya Sabha MP, in his letter to chaiman of the Upper House, stated, “I would like to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the ethnic violence that has been going on for more than two months.”

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao, too, gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore, meanwhile, proposed an adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur, with the latter also seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opening day of the Monsoon Session saw a ruckus in both Houses over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

The bedlam in the Parliament was over a viral video from Manipur purportedly showing two women being paraded in the nude.

With the Opposition members in both Houses adamant on a discussion on Manipur on the opening day of the Monsoon session, on Thursday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice.

The women were allegedly gangraped and a total of four persons, including the main culprit, have, so far, been arrested in connection witn this incident.

The Upper House was first adjourned till 12 noon following obituary references, and then, till 2 pm, amid the Opposition demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation.

Amid similar bedlam, the proceedings in the Lok Sabha were suspended till 2 pm following obituary references.

Amid continued chants and slogan-shouting from the Opposition benches, the Lower House was adjourned for the day, later.

Opposition members demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a statement in the Lower House, adding that the government should suspend all other listed businesses and discuss the situation in Manipur.

The government said it was willing to discuss Manipur for a short duration.

Demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien said, “We want a discussion on Manipur. PM Modi has to open his mouth on Manipur.

He added that the discussion on the prevailing state of affairs in the Northeast state should be conducted under the 267 rule.

The second day of the Monson Session will commenced at 11 am.