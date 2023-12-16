Modi on 2-day visit to Varanasi, to launch 2024 poll campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency beginning Sunday and dedicate projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore besides inaugurating three new trains, including a reverse Vande Bharat.

The visit is being seen as Modi’s launch pad for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to party sources, the prime minister will address two public meetings and hold a brief road show. He is also expected to pray at the Kashi Vishwanath temple Monday morning.

Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said preparations for the visit are in full swing. Security has been tightened at all venues with central forces and commandos taking charge of the spots.

Officials said Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes such as PM Awas, PM SWANidhi, PM Ujjwala, among others, at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme.

He will also inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat and flag off the Kanyakumari–Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train.

On Monday, the PM will inaugurate the newly-built Swar Ved Mahamandir in Umaraha. Later, he will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sewapuri. He will also witness some live sports events by participants of Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023. After that, he will also interact with winners of the event.

On the occassion, Modi will inaugurate New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs 10,900 crore. Other railway projects which will be inaugurated include Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project; and Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project.