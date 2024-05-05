‘Modi Ka Parivaar’ a symbol of India’s security, development and trust: Yogi

In a blistering attack on the opposition parties on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “A certain family in the country prioritises its interests over the security of India, recklessly endangering the future of the youth and fostering a culture of corruption.”

Addressing an election rally in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi remarked: “Their actions seek to deny the underprivileged access to essential welfare schemes. In stark contrast, ‘Modi Ka Parivaar’ — under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party — works tirelessly for India’s security, dignity, and prosperity. ‘Modi Ka Privaar’ is a beacon of the nation’s heritage, progress, and integrity, propelling the BJP government forward”.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi by presenting him with a patka, symbolising respect for him.

Additionally, Etawah MP and BJP candidate Ramshankar Katheria, Kannauj MP and BJP candidate Subrata Pathak, and minister in the Yogi government and Mainpuri Lok Sabha candidate Jaiveer Singh conveyed their congratulations and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by presenting him with ‘angvastra’.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called upon the people to actively participate in the democratic process by turning out in large numbers at polling booths to cast their ballots in the third and fourth phases of elections scheduled for May 7 and May 13 for shaping the future of India.

Reflecting on the transformation, CM Yogi expressed, “In the past, people in Etawah would say, ‘Ayodhya Mai Ek Bhi Parinda Par Nahi Maar Sakta,’ but today, Ram Lalla resides there, blessing all with his presence. This marks a new beginning, considering the tumultuous situation prevalent in earlier times.”

He added, “The state was crippled with stagnant development, fostering an atmosphere of lawlessness and disorder, posing threats to the safety of women and businessmen. However, under the governance of the BJP, security is widespread, and everyone is accorded due respect.”

In light of the progressive shift, CM Yogi urged everyone to actively contribute to the vision of a developed India.