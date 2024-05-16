SP and Congress epitomise ‘sin’, are hell-bound to grab power, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday likened the alliance between SP and Congress to a ‘pandemic,’ emphasising the disastrous consequences if they come to power. “This alliance epitomises ‘sin’ and is hell-bound to grab power”, he said.

Speaking at a large public gathering in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency, while urging for maximum support for BJP candidate Vinod Sonkar, Yogi contrasted opposition’s lack of vision for development with the accomplishments of the double engine government, while launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

He stated, “Their actions are a conspiracy against the nation, fueled by their negative ideologies. The intentions of these individuals pose a grave threat to the nation. I urge the conscientious voters of the area to transcend party lines and caste considerations, and vote for development.”

CM Adityanath remarked in his address that with four phases of the significant festival of democracy having concluded and three phases remaining, trends have already begun to emerge. “The anticipation for June 4 is palpable, with the resounding voice and slogan ‘Fir ek baar Modi Sarkar’ echoing across the nation. The slogan has become the resolution of the public”, he stated.

He highlighted the stark contrast of India before and after 2014, noting that previously, the poor suffered from hunger, lacked access to healthcare and financial resources, farmers resorted to suicide, youth migrated in search of opportunities, women felt unsafe, development stopped, and a sense of chaos prevailed.

“Under the leadership of Modi ji, India has undergone a transformation. A new India has emerged, garnering respect globally. Borders have been fortified while terrorism and Naxalism have been contained. This new India prioritises internal security and is driving remarkable development”, he asserted.

He further elaborated on the strides made in various sectors: the establishment of medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, NITs, and IIITs, the creation of world-class universities, innovative tourism development initiatives, and the implementation of the Har Ghar Jal scheme.

Referring to the statements made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, CM Yogi remarked: “They are promising to provide free ration now while when they were in power, they neglected the poor, leaving them to starve. The Samajwadi Party claims it will offer ‘Free Atta aur Data,’ but during their tenure, they operated under the influence of various mafias. Whether it was the mining mafia, land mafia, or ration mafia, they allowed these criminal elements to exploit the poor while they remained silent.”

Adityanath continued: “These parties now realize that they have no place in a “mafia-free” Uttar Pradesh, hence their sudden focus on promises of flour and data. They are anxious about their diminishing relevance, knowing that defeat in this election will isolate them even further.” Yogi claimed that once the SP and Congress alliance loses, they will fade into obscurity, unable to contest elections anywhere.

The CM emphasised that today, 80 crore people in the country benefit from free ration. “By effectively implementing the principles of the Constitution laid down by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and adhering to the policy of ‘Ek Desh, Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan,’ we are also committed to implementing a uniform civil code”, he said.

In his critique of the SP and Congress, the CM stated that the parties were morally bereft with no regard for those who are elder or junior to them. He condemned their actions of forcibly displacing elders, firing upon Ram devotees, and attempting to withdraw cases against traitors.

He added, “If their past deeds were exposed, the leaders of the Samajwadi Party would have nowhere to hide.”

He highlighted instances of mafia influence in regions like Prayagraj and Ghazipur, where individuals were made to suffer. Notably, leaders from the Samajwadi Party refrained from extending condolences to the victims of mafia violence. However, when a mafia member passed away, they shed tears, he stated. He pointed out the government’s efforts to reclaim land occupied by the mafia, subsequently allocating houses to Dalits, the poor, and backward communities.

The CM remarked that the ‘Shehzada of Congress’ (Rahul Gandhi) claims they will eradicate poverty in one single stroke. “When questioned about the strategy, he proposed a wealth emergency, suggesting they would conduct property X-rays and impose an inheritance tax,” he said. “Inheritance tax, akin to Aurangzeb’s Jizya tax. We must prevent the imposition of this Jizya tax (Tax paid by certain non-Muslim minorities to rulers in Muslim states) by Congress and SP on the people of our nation.”