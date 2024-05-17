Abki baar, 400 Paar’ has become a public declaration: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that the slogan ‘Abki baar, 400 paar,’ echoing across the country, has now become a public declaration. Expressing the hope for BJP win in the general elections, he said with three phases of elections remaining, the entire population is already confident about the results on June 4.

Addressing a public meeting in Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency on Zaidpur Road in Barabanki, the Chief Minister said, “The slogan is the clarion call of the common people across the country against the divisive, appeasement and anarchic policies of the Congress and the INDI Alliance.”

He appealed to vote in favour of Barabanki Lok Sabha candidate Rajrani Rawat and Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore.

The Chief Minister heartily welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the land of Mahadeva and Siddheshwar Mahadev on behalf of the people of Barabanki. He said that the slogan of ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ is also a new proclamation of the victory of PM Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, ‘Atmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit Bharat.’

He further mentioned that seeing the development in the last 10 years, people have once again connected themselves with the victory of the Modi government.

CM Adityanath urged the public to contribute to realising the vision of PM Modi’s self-reliant and developed India by making the ‘lotus’ bloom in all 80 Lok Sabha seats of UP, including Barabanki and Mohanlalganj.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Kaushal Kishore and State Government Minister Satish Chandra Sharma were among others present on the occasion.