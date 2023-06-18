Modi has not discriminated against any region in matters of development: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that rising above vote politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the last nine years has ensured equitable development of every region and justice to all.

Addressing a massive public rally in Kathua district, Dr Jitendra Singh said that PM Modi has followed the same spirit and sought to emulate the same culture in his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda.

He said that this is the place where Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested before he passed away mysteriously thus laying down his life for integrated Jammu & Kashmir.

While Modi vindicated Mukherjee by abrogating Art 370, it is the duty of Karyakartas like us to develop this town of Kathua and the entire constituency with full commitment befitting the legacy of these great leaders, he said.

On the occasion, a Coffee Table Book depicting major projects brought by Dr Jitendra Singh as MP over the last 9 years was released by Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri who was on Lok Sabha Pravas.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency is the most developed constituency in India among the 550 Parliamentary constituencies in the country, and has seen tremendous development in the last nine years under PM Modi.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said, ‘Udhampur-Doda-Kathua’ Parliamentary Constituency is the only Constituency in India having three centrally funded medical Colleges and the best infrastructure located in this constituency making it the best Constituency in India with the state-of-the-art health care facilities.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this constituency has earned its name in India and in the world as the birthplace of ‘Purple Revolution’ which has given rise to more than 3000 Agri-tech Start-ups not only in J&K but across the country. This Parliamentary Constituency has all the potential to contribute in theStart-up movement promoted by PM Modi, added Dr Singh.