Modi Govt has lived up to people’s expectations: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Textile, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Central government elected by the people nine years ago with a thumping majority has lived up to their expectations.

“Modi ji has worked non-stop for 24 hours for the welfare of the people. We have worked with the thought of empowering 140 crore citizens of the country and ensuring that the benefit of every scheme of the government reaches the exploited and underprivileged,” Goyal told media persons here.

“Thanks to the policy of good governance, the BJP has given the country a new identity in the world as the Mother of Democracy. The BJP government has worked towards continuous development by taking the resolution of 3D. Due to this, today India is known on the world stage for its new strong economy,” he claimed.

Goyal said: “The BJP assures the country that by working in every direction with service, we will take the world’s youngest democracy to new heights with new hopes. In these nine years, the country has seen that the exploited and the deprived will get their rights at any cost.”