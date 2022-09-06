“Modi government compensating for neglect of remote J&K areas”

Modi government compensating: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday, claimed that the Modi government is reaching out to the remotest of the remote areas of Kashmir to make up for the six decades of negligence with which the previous governments led by Congress and National Conference meted out to the far flung regions.

Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing a public rally in the peripheral hilly location of Dudu in the higher reaches of the Udhampur district.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a mega Multi Speciality Medical Camp organised by the Indian Army through Command Hospital Udhampur. Specialist doctors from different streams including Medicines, Paediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Gynaecology, Dermatology, etc attended to the patients who turned up in large numbers from all the surrounding villages.

Dr Jitendra Singh thanked the Army for providing health care facilities to the people who were actually in need but sometimes found it difficult to access it.

Addressing the rally, Dr Jitendra Singh said Dudu and other such hilly regions were endowed with amazing mountainous beauty and mountainous resources.

Referring to district Udhampur, he said the development of the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi far surpasses the development of past several decades. For the last three years, he pointed out, Udhampur has been figuring as the top district of the country in implementation of centrally funded PMGSY road projects. Similarly, several important new national highways are under construction in the region.

Referring to nearby Mantalai, Dr Jitendra Singh said, a state of the art wellness centre with even a helipad for the outsider visitors will be ready very soon through central funding. He lamented that Dhirendra Bhrahmchari who had initiated this project was patronised by the then Congress Government but after his death in an aircrash over three decades back, the Congress government did not care for the project and it was in shambles . It is only now, after PM Modi took over that the issue was brought to the notice of the Central government and the project was undertaken, he said.

Udhampur, said Dr Jitendra Singh, is perhaps the only Lok Sabha constituency in the country which received three centrally funded Medical Colleges in recent years. In addition, there was a chain of important projects and Kedriaya Vidyalaya set up in and around this hilly region.