Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Congress party, during his visit to Assam. He said the northeastern state was only known for bandhs, protests and insurgency under the previous governments.

Shah, while inaugurating a new six-storey headquarters building for the state unit of Assam BJP in Guwahati, said, “Congress gave this region only tension with the rest of India. When BJP came to power at Centre in 2014, Assam along with the entire northeast started to walk on the path of peace.”

The Union Home Minister went on to claim that the northeast India had been pushed to violence and anarchy by the Congress governments all the way since the Independence of the country, and asserted that the region could join the mainstream of development only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took numerous steps for the upliftment of the region.

“Almost 9,000 militants laid down their arms in last eight years which brought peace to the Assam and northeast,” he highlighted.

Shah also asserted that the Centre has not only made policies but has also boosted the budget to bring infrastructural development to the NE states.

Taking a jibe on the Congress over the question of AFSPA, Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi gave Congress an agenda to remove AFSPA from northeast if they came to power (in 2019). When it was asked from me, I said we’ll first bring peace in northeast & will remove AFSPA but won’t do it only for appeasement.”

Amit Shah along with BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated Assam BJP’s new headquarters in Guwahati. The six-storey building was named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Nadda and Shah also laid the foundation stones for nine district party offices and 102 BJP regional offices in Assam virtually.

Shah stated the BJP offices highlight the emotion, commitment and dedication of all party workers.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and other party leaders were also present at the event.