Modi conspired to prove me dishonest, hurt by allegations: Kejriwal on resignation as Delhi CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he was hurt by the allegations of corruption levelled against him and that this was the reason he decided to step down as Delhi Chief Minister.

Addressing a gathering at his “Janata Ki Adalat” in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “I resigned because I was hurt by corruption allegations. I have only earned respect, not money…I did not join politics to indulge in corruption or sit in the CM’s chair,” he said at the event.

Claiming that a conspiracy was hatched against him at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said that PM Modi targetted his honesty and put AAP leaders in jail to prove them dishonest.

“For the last ten years, we were running the government honestly, we made electricity and water free, made treatment free for people, and made education excellent… Modi ji started thinking that if he wanted to win against them, he would have to attack their honesty and then hatched a conspiracy to prove Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP dishonest and put every leader in jail,” he said.

The AAP leader informed that he will vacate the Chief Minister’s official bungalow at the beginning of Navratri.

“After the Shraadh is over, at the beginning of Navratri, I will leave the house and come and stay at the house of one of you,” he said.

The former CM said that he doesn’t own a house, hence, his supporters are offering him to stay in their houses.

“I will leave the CM’s bungalow in a few days, I don’t even have a house…I have earned only love in ten years, the result of which is that I am getting calls from so many people asking me to take their house…,” he added.

Kejriwal announced his decision to step down as Delhi CM last week, just two days after being granted bail in the corruption and money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

He was replaced by Atishi, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday.