Mob attacks Hindu boy in the company of Muslim girl in Indore

A 25-30-strong mob of Muslim youth attacked a Hindu boy and Muslim girl who were returning after having a dinner together at a hotel late on 25 May night in the Tukoganj area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, said police.

According to the police, when some Hindu youths came to the rescue of the duo, members of the mob attacked them with knives.

The incident occurred a day after pamphlets were distributed among Muslim girls in Indore cautioning them against an alleged ‘Bhagwa love trap’ purportedly laid by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal. The police registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and asserted that stringent action would be taken against all those involved in such hooliganism. The CM asserted that such acts would not be tolerated at all and directed police officials in Indore to deal with such people strictly.

According to the police, third-year MBBS students, Bhavesh Sunhare and Nasreen Sultana, had gone to have dinner at Madni Hotel in the Tukoganj area. While they were on their way back from the hotel, a group of Muslim youths accosted them in the Gwaltoli area and tried to attack Bhavesh.

The two students on a scooter managed to save themselves by speeding away on the two-wheeler. However, the mob chased them down and caught them again near the Bal Vinay Mandir School.

Meantime, some men came to the rescue of the boy and girl, but the assailants in the mob whipped out knives and attacked them. Two youths named Himanshu Patel and Yash Joshi sustained knife wounds while some others were also injured in the attack.

According to Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi, two cases have been registered in the matter at the Tukoganj and Gwaltoli police stations.

The police said six accused have been named in the cases while some others remained unidentified. The accused named in the FIR include Shoaib, Shavez Lala, Muzzamin, Amin Lala, Saif and Arbaaz.