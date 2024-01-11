Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Indore cleanest city in India; Maharashtra ‘best performing state’

Indore has bagged India’s cleanest city award, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards’ 2023, which were announced on Thursday.

This was the seventh time in a row that Indore has been awarded the cleanest city award.

Maharashtra was adjudged the ‘best performing State’ in the government’s annual cleanliness survey. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh bagged the second and third position in this category, respectively.

The ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards’ 2023 were given by President Droupadi Murmu at an event here. Several leaders, including Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, attended the event.

Reacting to the awards, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “…I would like to congratulate everyone in the state. Indore Municipal Corporation also received an award as Indore was adjudged the ‘cleanest city’ for the seventh time…We will try to rank first the next time.”

Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and Prayagraj received first and second rank, respectively in the ‘Ganga City’ category of Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023.

Reacting to the achievement, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Urban Development AK Sharma congratulated the administration and sanitation workers.

“Out of the 11 cities that have won the awards, 2 are from Uttar Pradesh. I would congratulate the administration and especially the sanitation workers of these cities. Additionally, three cities in UP have also received zonal awards… 9 cities, along with Noida have received star ratings. Noida has won 5-star ratings while others have won 3-star ratings each…,” Sharma said.