# India

Couple kills man, his girlfriend over extra-marital relationship in Indore, MP

The victims were attacked with sharp-edged weapons at Sarita’s house, and their bodies were found naked

SNS | New Delhi | December 11, 2023 8:41 am

Couple kills man, his girlfriend over extra-marital relationship in Indore, MP

An Indore  couple, Mamta (32) and Nitin Pawar (35), was arrested by the police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the alleged murder of a hotelier, Ravi Thakur (42), and his girlfriend, Sarita Thakur (38).

The killings, motivated by a forced extra-marital affair, occurred in the Aerodrome police station’s jurisdiction on Saturday.

The victims were attacked with sharp-edged weapons at Sarita’s house, and their bodies were found naked.

Sarita had introduced Mamta to the hotelier, leading to an illicit relationship.

When Nitin learned of the affair, a quarrel ensued, and Mamta, with her husband, allegedly killed Sarita first and later attacked Ravi. The police recovered a sword and knife used in the killings, and a detailed investigation is underway.

