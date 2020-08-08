A coronavirus positive patient, who disappeared from Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani in Uttarakhand on 5 August, was found dead in the toilet of this hospital itself on Thursday.

The incident has exposed the poor management of the state government-run Sushila Tiwari Hospital.

After the hospital staff failed to track the 56-year-old male patients, they lodged a complaint of the missing patient with the local police.

After the patient disappeared on Wednesday, the hospital administration claimed that the person is suffering from diabetics and high blood pressure. They even asserted that the health of the patient was stable.

Based on the complaint of the Sushila Tiwari hospital, the police began searching the person from Wednesday evening onwards. The patient failed to reach his home at Ramnagar Gullerghati and this puzzled everybody.

The hospital staff found a toilet locked from inside on Thursday morning for a long time. When they broke the door, they found the missing patient dead inside.

For over 24 hours the dead body of the patient remained inside the hospital campus and the hospital management and police were searching him at the wrong places.

Earlier a suspected Covid-19 patient, admitted at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, ran away from the campus by breaking the window. He was arrested by Bhimtal Police.

But, the fresh case has shocked everybody.