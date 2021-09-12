‘I miss Ram Vilas Paswan as a friend’: PM Modi writes to Chirag

Former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President and the son of late MP and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan, on Sunday, posted a note on his Twitter handle.

In the note, Chirag Paswan has conveyed his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has penned a heartfelt letter in the memory of late Ram Vilas Paswan on the occasion of his first death anniversary according to the Gregorian Calendar.

Ram Vilas Paswan died on October 8 last year while Chirag Paswan is going by the traditional calendar to hold the first death anniversary of his father on September 12.

Senior Paswan and PM Modi were cabinet colleagues.

Chirag tweeted: “पिता जी के बरखी के दिन आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का संदेश प्राप्त हुआ है। सर आपने पिता जी के पूरे जीवन के सारांश को अपने शब्दों में पिरो कर उनके द्वारा समाज के लिए किए गए कार्यों का सम्मान किया है व उनके प्रति अपने स्नेह को प्रदर्शित किया है। (I received respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s message on the occasion of father’s death anniversary. Sir, you have honored the work done by him for the society by putting the summary of the whole life of my father in your own words and have shown your affection towards him.)”

Hailing Ram Vilas Paswan as a champion of the poor and Dalits, the Prime Minister, in his letter, said it is an emotional day for him. “I miss him (Ram Vilas Paswan) as a friend. I also sense the loss that Indian politics has suffered because of his death.”

“Those looking to serve the nation via the political route must take lessons from the life of Ram Vilas Paswan. Even after reaching the top, he was always available and cordial with his fellow party workers. He believed in dialogue and cordiality. This is the reason he had such good relations with political leaders across the board,” Modi wrote in his letter.

Ram Vilas Paswan, a cabinet minister in the Modi team, died on October 8 last year. Chirag is observing his father’s first Death Anniversary in September as per the Indian calendar. The event, however, has assumed political significance in Bihar, mainly because of the ongoing tussle between Chirag and his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to claim the legacy of his father.