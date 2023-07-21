Ministry’s statistics exposed Oppn on unemployment: Haryana govt

Accusing the Opposition of making misleading claims and playing cheap politics on the issue of unemployment in the state, the Haryana government said on Friday that as per the Labour and Employment Ministry statistics, unemployment rate in the state in 2021-2022 was about 9 per cent.

Media Advisor to the Haryana Chief Minister Amit Arya said the statistics on unemployment in Haryana have busted Opposition’s myth.

He said as per the latest statistics, the unemployment rate in Haryana in 2021-2022 is said to be 9 per cent, but the Opposition always makes a bogus claim that the state’s unemployment rate is 30 to 37 per cent.

The Opposition clearly gives deceptive data to the public, but the latest figures shared by the Ministry have clearly exposed their (Opposition) bogus claims, added Arya.

He stated that the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt Ltd (CMIE) data, which Congress leaders share every time they talk on the issue of unemployment, are absolutely bogus.

“CMIE, as the name implies, is a for-profit organisation. As a result, it cannot be fair or free of bias. The organisation has a history of painting a misleading picture of Haryana’s employment situation using phony statistics,” said Arya.

He said this data issued by the ministry of labour and employment on the unemployment rate in the state is also not completely accurate because many youths do not get employment as per their ability, education or aspiration, hence are underemployed.

Many times such youth also declare themselves unemployed in the survey whereas in reality they are not unemployed but are underemployed, said Arya.

He said that the state government has launched the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) programme to know the economic, social, educational, skill and employment status of the families. In this, self-declared and self-attested data has been given by the families only.

“According to this data, 8, 17,072 people in the age group of 18 to 60 years are unemployed in the state. According to these figures, the rate of unemployment in the state is about six per cent. In any developed state, the unemployment rate remains in between this percentage. Apart from this, 8, 71,000 candidates have registered themselves for employment on the portal of the Employment Department. This registration is also around 6 percent only,” said Arya.

He said the present government has made concerted efforts to decrease the unemployment rate in the state. Not only government jobs have been given but the emphasis is also being laid on the skilling of youth to make them employable in the private sector, Arya said adding from the year 2014 to 2023, more than one lakh youths have got government jobs in the state.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to give 60,000 government jobs this year, out of which the recruitment process is going on for 41217 posts.

“If we compare this figure with the previous governments, then one can clearly differentiate that only 86067 recruitments were made from the year 2005 to 2014. Therefore the present government has given more jobs than the previous governments in Haryana. Under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, 97265 employees are also working in the state,” said Arya.

He said From the year 2014 till now, employment opportunities have been provided to more than 12 lakh people in the industries. 16, 85,000 people have got benefits under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. On the other hand, 38,0000 youths have got employment under the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Scheme, he informed.

“About 1,71,000 youth have been given employment under the Saksham Yuva Yojana, 78,000 have been appointed under Saksham Sarathi Yojana, 34,000 felicitated through Antyodaya Utthan Melas and more than 27,000 youths got employment through Rozgar Melas. Not only this, the state government has also given 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the youth of Haryana. Haryana is not only providing employment opportunities to the youth of the state, but lakhs of youths from neighbouring states also are coming to Haryana for job opportunities,” Arya.said.

He said since the year 2014, more than 33 lakh youth got employment and self-employment opportunities.