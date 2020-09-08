The National level function to celebrate 54th International Literacy Day was organized by the Ministry of Education here today through online mode. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister of Education was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The Message of Director General, UNESCO was read by UNESCO Representative on the occasion.

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal and senior officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

International Literacy Day Celebration 2020 included a talk on ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond’ by Prof. JP Dubey, Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension, University of Delhi to determine the future course of action which needs to be taken to eradicate the scourge of illiteracy in the country.

Speaking on the occasion Pokhriyal said that literacy is the first step in every individual’s life in the endless journey of acquiring knowledge and enlightenment through formal ways. He said that every human being in this civilised world has the right to be literate. It opens up new vistas of development of humanism where an individual can transform into a noble soul with dignity and self-respect.

The Minister informed that this year’s International Literacy Day 2020 focuses on ‘Literacy teaching and Learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond’ especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. The theme highlights literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective, and therefore, it mainly focuses on youths and adults.

ILD, 2020 provides an opportunity to reflect on and discuss how innovative and effective pedagogies and teaching methodologies can be used in youth and adult literacy programmes to face the pandemic and beyond.

International Literacy Day (ILD) is celebrated on 8 September every year all over the world. The celebration of ILD started following a recommendation of the World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy which met in Tehran in September 1965. The Conference recommended that 8 September, the date of the inauguration of the Conference, be proclaimed International Literacy Day and be observed worldwide.

UNESCO in 14th Session of its General Conference held in Paris in November 1966, formally proclaimed 8 September as International Literacy Day.