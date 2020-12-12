A day after attacks on the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday unilaterally summoned three IPS officers of West Bengal to serve in central deputation, officials said, reported PTI.

It is to be noted that these three officers were responsible for Nadda’s security.

Three Indian Police Service officers belonging to the West Bengal cadre have been called to serve in central deputation in view of the lapses that allegedly led to the attack on Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, an MHA official said.

The decision has been taken under the rules governing the all India service officers, the official said.

However, in general practice, the state government’s consent is taken before any all India service officer is called to serve in the central deputation.

Following the attacks, the Home Ministry had summoned West Bengal police chief and chief secretary for December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state.

The Home Ministry had also sought a report from the Bengal government over the ‘sponsored violence’ after BJP chief’s Nadda’s convoy was attacked with bricks, stones and stick near Kolkata. In this attack some leaders were injured and cars were damaged and the BJP claimed that it was the work of supporters of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government.

The incident took place when BJP chief Nadda was on his way to CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee parliamentary constituency Diamond Harbour. The convoy was attacked by a mob of alleged TMC supporters and other BJP leaders who were a part of the convoy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were hurt.

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised doubts that the attack on JP Nadda could have been “orchestrated”.

She had launched a verbal spout on former by asking why the BJP, with all the central forces at its disposal, could not protect its party chief during his visit to Bengal.

Hours after the attack, Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered an investigation and asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for a detailed report on law and order in the state.