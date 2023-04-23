‘Mehngai Rahat Camp’ in Rajasthan from Monday

The ambitious project of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot – Mehngai Rahat Camp – will be organised to resolve the public needs for registration in ten welfare schemes from Monday.

Initially, there will be around 700 camps, to be scaled up to 2700 camps throughout the year, said Chief Minister Gehlot.

The beneficiaries can registered under ten welfare schemes – CM Gas Cylinder Scheme for Rs.500, CM Free Electricity Scheme, Free Annapurna Food Packet every month, NREGA job card, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme, Social Security Pension, Chiranjeevi Health Insurance, Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance, and Kamdhenu Animal Insurance Scheme.

The CM said that each needy family in the state would be provided with relief from inflation by linking them to the ten public welfare schemes for which the camps, in the first phase, will be organised from Apri l24 to June 30.