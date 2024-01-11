Mehbooba Mufti’s car meets with accident in J-K

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday escaped unhurt after her SUV met with an accident in Sangam area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the incident.

Reports said Mehbooba is fine but her driver suffered minor injuries on his leg.

In a post on X, Mehbooba’s daughter, Iltija, said, “Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of God, she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries.”

Former PDP minister Naeem Akhtar posted the picture of the damaged vehicle on social media.

Police reached the spot and Mehbooba later proceeded to Khanabal where she was heading to meet the victims of a massive fire incident.

Further details are awaited.