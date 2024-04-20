For PDP, LS polls a means to safeguard J&K’s identity: Mehbooba

PDP chief and party’s candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that for the PDP, the Lok Sabha elections are primarily about safeguarding the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, rather than addressing day-to-day issues.

Mehbooba was taking part in a roadshow in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area during her election campaign.

“This election is not about building roads or water and electricity supply. This election is about safeguarding the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, its youngsters and their dignity, and saving the resources of Jammu and Kashmir,” the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief said.

Mehbooba expressed a sense of affinity towards the people of Pahalgam, citing her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s fondness for the region. “I hold a special affection for this area as it held a special place in my father’s heart. He did a lot of work here and I am thankful to the warm reception from the people here. This is my own area and I am committed to addressing its development needs once elected,” she said.

“Your love gives me strength and hope. Together we can. Together we will”, she said while interacting with people.

Mehbooba further said, “Man is silent only when he is lifeless. As long as we are alive, we have to continue struggling for our identity.”

The Anantnag-Rajouri constituency goes to the polls in the third phase on 7 May.

Referring to the PDP’s election manifesto, Mehbooba said that for the first time, a regional party has come up with a realistic roadmap in accordance with the current ground realities that J&K has been thrown into since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated. “The PDP has reiterated its stand as a facilitator to the resolution of the larger J&K issue, while also raising our voice against the political, economic and social onslaught,” she affirmed.

It is worth mentioning that the manifesto released by Mehbooba on Friday focuses on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. It stated that there has been an unending onslaught on “our collective identity, land, jobs, resources and infringement upon the freedom to speak”. The manifesto stresses the need to raise voice against this in the Parliament.