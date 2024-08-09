Meghalaya HC sets Aug 14 for hearing on ritual dispute at Mawjymbuin cave

The Meghalaya High Court has scheduled August 14, 2024, for further proceedings in the case concerning the annual rituals conducted at the Mawjymbuin cave in Mawsynram.

The case involves a dispute between the local Dorbar Shnong and Yatra, a registered organization that has been organizing pilgrimages to worship the Shiva Linga inside the cave from 2011 to 2023.

During the hearing, the court encouraged an amicable settlement between the parties. Representatives from the East Khasi Hills District administration, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, were present along with the respondents,

The court granted the request, stating that the matter would be revisited on August 14, with the expectation that the parties will reach an amicable solution before the next hearing.

This legal conflict arose after the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong recently banned Hindu devotees from offering prayers at the cave, which is renowned for its natural stone formation resembling a Shiva Linga.

In response, Assam-based Hindu organization Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) threatened a road blockade against Meghalaya if the ban is not lifted.

KSP president Satya Ranjan Borah demanded an explanation from the Meghalaya state authorities, warning of protests and potential blockades of key roads connecting Assam and Meghalaya if the situation remains unresolved.